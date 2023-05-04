Health Care Worker Appreciation Festivity

Published 4:01 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Special to the Item

Exodus Project 21 is hosting a “Health Care Worker Appreciation Festivity” in partnership with Highland Community Hospital,  Pearl River County Hospital and  Nursing Home, Picayune First Baptist Church and Sam’s Club. While showing appreciation for the health-care workers in Pearl River County, the event will also recognize May as Mental Health Awareness month. The event will be held at Picayune First Baptist Church Link Gym on May 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and feature  Vendors from various fields. The Veterans Administration will be in attendance with their mobile unit and have staff to answer questions regarding benefits, employment, services and more. Exodus Project 21 is a 501(c)3 public charity that serves victims of substance abuse. They recognize the vital role our health care workers play in our Community by providing both physical and mental health services in treating this widespread disease. Health Care workers will enjoy a free meal from food trucks  by showing their employment i.d. The general public is also invited to come explore the Vendor’s offerings and can purchase meals from the food trucks. There is no admission charge to anyone. Anyone interested in making a donation to help pay for the free meals for health-care workers can e-mail exodusproject21@yahoo.com

