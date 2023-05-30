Have you seen them? Mississippi jail reporting escapes Published 7:58 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

by Mississippi Today

Two people escaped from a Mississippi jail sometime over the past several hours. According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lewis, 31, and Joseph Spring, 31, were missing from the Monday headcount at the Raymond Detention Center. Officers later found a breach in the facility and damage was found to a fence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 601-352-1521.