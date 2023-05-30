Have you seen them? Mississippi jail reporting escapes

Published 7:58 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

By Special to the Item

by Mississippi Today

Two people escaped from a Mississippi jail sometime over the past several hours. According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lewis, 31, and Joseph Spring, 31, were missing from the Monday headcount at the Raymond Detention Center. Officers later found a breach in the facility and damage was found to a fence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 601-352-1521.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Crime Reports

Picayune Police Report

Rankin County man found guilty of murdering missing Picayune man

Welfare Checks Lead to Drug, Weapons Arrests

Booking Summary from May 7

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar