Hattiesburg Fire Department responds to vehicle fire at US 11 Circle K

Published 11:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Special to the Item

By WDAM Staff

 

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a gas station Wednesday evening.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11.

A vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon at a Circle K store just off U.S. 11 in Hattiesburg(City of Hattiesburg)

The fire department evacuated the area and secured and contained the fire.

 

An official said there is some damage to the building, but no injuries were reported.

The Hattiesburg Police Department was also on scene helping with traffic.

