Grab Your Clubs & Head to the PRCC Sports Hall of Fame Golf Tournament! Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

1 of 1

Special to the Item:

Save the date! Pearl River Community College Athletics Hall of Fame is having a golf tournament on July 28, 2023, starting at 9 am. The event will take place at The Bridges Golf Club in Ba St. Louis. The event is a four-person scramble; the prices are set at $150 per golfer and $600 per team.

Those who want to sponsor can do so by paying $100 for a hole, $300 for the longest drive, closest to the pin, $500 for the awards ceremony, and $500 for beverages that will be served all day. Later in the evening, starting at 5:30 pm, there will be a social hour and a banquet and buffet beginning at 7 pm.

For individual tickets, the price is set at $100. The Maroon Sponsorship is set at $2,500, which includes eight tickets to the ceremony, 20 drink tickets, two rooms at the Hollywood Casino Friday night, and an advertisement. For the Gold Sponsorship, the price is set at $5,000 and this includes one team in the PRCC Sports Hall of Fame Golf Tournament, four rooms at The Hollywood Casino Friday night, eight tickets, 20 drink tickets, and advertisement at the banquet.

Lasting, for those interested in the Presenting Sponsorship, the price is set at $7,500. This includes one team in the PRCC Sports Hall of Fame Golf Tournament, four rooms at The Hollywood Casino Friday night, eight tickets, 20 drink tickets, advertising at the banquet, branding on the Hall of Fame logo, and all media releases from PRCC.

For more information, and questions or to register, please visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF. Or, contact Mary Alice Chandler at (601)403-1193