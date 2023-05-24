Governor Honors Washington Parish Prosecutor Published 11:20 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

On May 10, 2023, the Governor and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety hosted the Mississippi Governor’s Safety Awards Ceremony. The ceremony was part of the Mississippi Public Safety Summit.

At the ceremony, Governor Tate Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Commissioner Sean Tindell, and Commissioner Mike Chaney hosted the awards to honor public safety leaders.

General Fitch awarded D. Christopher Daniel, of the 2nd Judicial District of Mississippi, the Prosecutor of the Year award.

“Good prosecution does not just come from the mind, but also from the heart. Each case involves a criminal act that has touched someone’s life,” said General Fitch.

“While Chris has a tremendous skillset and track record in the courtroom, including more than four dozen pedophile convictions, Chris’ empathy and compassion are what set him apart as a prosecutor. He is dedicated to not only achieving justice but also to helping victims find closure, and Mississippi is fortunate to have someone of such integrity serving the people.”