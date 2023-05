George County Rebels win 2023 5A Softball Championship Published 9:32 am Monday, May 22, 2023

1 of 1

The George County Rebels softball team are crowned as the 2023 5A State Champions after sweeping the Saltillo Tigers.

Game one was in Saltillo on May 16. The Rebels beat the Tigers 5-1. Game two was in George County, and the Rebels won 2-1. The Rebels finished their season 30-4