From Dream to Reality: PRCC Spring 2023 Nursing Graduates Recognized
Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — On the evening of May 3, 2023, 58 Pearl River Community College students graduated with their Associate Degree of Nursing and were recognized for their achievements. Hundreds of well-wishers including family and friends from near and far gathered in the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center of the Arts for the ADN Pinning Ceremony.
PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood delivered a congratulatory message to the students. He spoke of the challenges faced by this class, the rigor of the program, and the dedication of the faculty and staff.
“We are here to celebrate the accomplishments of these students each and every day,” said Breerwood. “To the moms, dads, and support systems out there, it truly takes everyone making sacrifices along the way to ensure the success of these men and women we recognize today.”
Prior to the pinning ceremony, five students were honored with different awards. Brooke Rasco (traditional ADN program) and Farris Brown (LPN to ADN program) were recognized for Academic Excellence. Latoya Magee (traditional ADN program) and Sonya McBride (LPN to ADN program) were recognized for Dedication to Patient Care. Finally, Jeremiah Holmes was acknowledged as the recipient of the Spring 2023 Mississippi School of Nursing Scholarship.
The presentation of pins to the graduates included the reading of dedication cards as they accepted their diploma, lamp, and pin. Several of the graduates received their pin from a family member who is also a graduate of the PRCC ADN program.
Five of the graduates were given cords in recognition of their membership in the Mississippi Organization for Students of ADN (MOSA) for one year of service with at least 50 community service credits. Thirteen of the graduates earned a medallion having completed two years of service and a minimum of 100 community service credits.
MOSA is the only state chapter for students in the nation with the PRCC chapter participating in numerous educational, recruitment and community activities. PRCC nursing student, Genifer Jones, served as president.
After lighting their lamps, all registered nurses in the audience were invited to join the graduates in reciting the Nightingale Pledge led by Faith Hibley. This was followed by a thank you from Avery Holmes on behalf of the cohort. She thanked her fellow classmates, family members and faculty for their support throughout their time in nursing school.
“We’ve completed what may possibly be the hardest thing that we’ve ever endured,” said Holmes. “I believe it takes a special and strong-willed person to become a nurse.”
The evening ended with closing thoughts from Brandi Linares, Director of Nursing Education.
“You are now part of a noble profession, and I am confident that you will make a positive impact on nursing,” said Linares. “I hope you look back fondly on your time here at Pearl River Community College and always remember the Wildcat Way: Pride, Respect, Class, and Character.”
ALPHA DELTA NU HONOR SOCIETY OF NURSING
Earlier in the afternoon, eight nursing graduates were inducted into the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing. The ceremony was held in Malone Chapel. Along with a minimum 3.5 GPA, the students sacrificed valuable downtime to complete community service and a capstone project.
Spring 2023 inductees are Maesyn Cuevas, Terryn Davis – Vice President, Cade Johnson, Latoya Magee, Kayla Moore, Brooke Rasco – President, Breanna Smoak – Secretary, and Lindsay Walker.
Guests attending the induction were given a brief history of the organization and chapter before the Capstone Project presentation. This group answered a call from one local school to create an educational video on detecting and treating head lice. This communicable health problem has become more prevalent in recent years.
Each inductee was presented with a pin and cords by nursing faculty members Mrs. Anna Busby, Mrs. Rebecca Pullens, Mrs. Brittny Radosta, and Mrs. Jaclyn Smith.
SPRING 2023 ASSOCIATE DEGREE OF NURSING GRADUATES
Jason Arceneaux
Ty’Tiauna Armstrong
Auiana Baker**
Kimberly Banks**
Riley Barber
Lakydrique Benn**
Faris Brown
Torry Cameron*
Marisa Chapital
Ahryana Cousin
Maesyn Cuevas
Tabatha Cuevas**+
Terryn Davis**+
Jacob Deer
Johnesha Ellis
Dylan Fitzgerald
Charles Gudaitis
Lauren Haik**
Danielle Hernandez
Faith Hibley*
Heather Hingle**
Avery Holmes
Jeremiah Holmes
Cade Johnson +
Lillie Johnson
Tyreaunna Johnson
Genifer Jones**
Caroline Kahl
Heather Klages*
Katelyn Ladner
Sydney Lagrange
Peyton Lambert
Latoya Magee**+
Mia Magee
Teresa Maneen
Kenna Matthews
Sonya McBride
Raven McCormick
Chamiya McLaurin**
Tamaiya McSwain
Brennon Mitchell
Kayla Moore*+
Trina Moore
Dierra Myers
Dajona Oatis
Lila Ramsey
Brooke Rasco**+
Sujeila Rios
Mindy Sistrunk
Heather Smith
Jasmine Smith
Jordea Smith
Breanna Smoak**+
Ty Stringer
Kaitlyn Walker
Lindsay Walker**+
Sarah Wellmeyer
Cecelia Wilson*
* Mississippi Organization for Students of ADN (MOSA) Cord & Medallion: 1- year member with 50+ community service credits
** Mississippi Organization for Students of ADN (MOSA) Cord & Medallion: 2- year member with 100+ community service credits
+ Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing
