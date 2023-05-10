From Dream to Reality: PRCC Spring 2023 Nursing Graduates Recognized Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — On the evening of May 3, 2023, 58 Pearl River Community College students graduated with their Associate Degree of Nursing and were recognized for their achievements. Hundreds of well-wishers including family and friends from near and far gathered in the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center of the Arts for the ADN Pinning Ceremony.

PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood delivered a congratulatory message to the students. He spoke of the challenges faced by this class, the rigor of the program, and the dedication of the faculty and staff.

“We are here to celebrate the accomplishments of these students each and every day,” said Breerwood. “To the moms, dads, and support systems out there, it truly takes everyone making sacrifices along the way to ensure the success of these men and women we recognize today.”

Prior to the pinning ceremony, five students were honored with different awards. Brooke Rasco (traditional ADN program) and Farris Brown (LPN to ADN program) were recognized for Academic Excellence. Latoya Magee (traditional ADN program) and Sonya McBride (LPN to ADN program) were recognized for Dedication to Patient Care. Finally, Jeremiah Holmes was acknowledged as the recipient of the Spring 2023 Mississippi School of Nursing Scholarship.

The presentation of pins to the graduates included the reading of dedication cards as they accepted their diploma, lamp, and pin. Several of the graduates received their pin from a family member who is also a graduate of the PRCC ADN program.

Five of the graduates were given cords in recognition of their membership in the Mississippi Organization for Students of ADN (MOSA) for one year of service with at least 50 community service credits. Thirteen of the graduates earned a medallion having completed two years of service and a minimum of 100 community service credits.

MOSA is the only state chapter for students in the nation with the PRCC chapter participating in numerous educational, recruitment and community activities. PRCC nursing student, Genifer Jones, served as president.

After lighting their lamps, all registered nurses in the audience were invited to join the graduates in reciting the Nightingale Pledge led by Faith Hibley. This was followed by a thank you from Avery Holmes on behalf of the cohort. She thanked her fellow classmates, family members and faculty for their support throughout their time in nursing school.

“We’ve completed what may possibly be the hardest thing that we’ve ever endured,” said Holmes. “I believe it takes a special and strong-willed person to become a nurse.”

The evening ended with closing thoughts from Brandi Linares, Director of Nursing Education.

“You are now part of a noble profession, and I am confident that you will make a positive impact on nursing,” said Linares. “I hope you look back fondly on your time here at Pearl River Community College and always remember the Wildcat Way: Pride, Respect, Class, and Character.”

ALPHA DELTA NU HONOR SOCIETY OF NURSING

Earlier in the afternoon, eight nursing graduates were inducted into the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing. The ceremony was held in Malone Chapel. Along with a minimum 3.5 GPA, the students sacrificed valuable downtime to complete community service and a capstone project.

Spring 2023 inductees are Maesyn Cuevas, Terryn Davis – Vice President, Cade Johnson, Latoya Magee, Kayla Moore, Brooke Rasco – President, Breanna Smoak – Secretary, and Lindsay Walker.

Guests attending the induction were given a brief history of the organization and chapter before the Capstone Project presentation. This group answered a call from one local school to create an educational video on detecting and treating head lice. This communicable health problem has become more prevalent in recent years.

Each inductee was presented with a pin and cords by nursing faculty members Mrs. Anna Busby, Mrs. Rebecca Pullens, Mrs. Brittny Radosta, and Mrs. Jaclyn Smith.

SPRING 2023 ASSOCIATE DEGREE OF NURSING GRADUATES

Jason Arceneaux

Ty’Tiauna Armstrong

Auiana Baker**

Kimberly Banks**

Riley Barber

Lakydrique Benn**

Faris Brown

Torry Cameron*

Marisa Chapital

Ahryana Cousin

Maesyn Cuevas

Tabatha Cuevas**+

Terryn Davis**+

Jacob Deer

Johnesha Ellis

Dylan Fitzgerald

Charles Gudaitis

Lauren Haik**

Danielle Hernandez

Faith Hibley*

Heather Hingle**

Avery Holmes

Jeremiah Holmes

Cade Johnson +

Lillie Johnson

Tyreaunna Johnson

Genifer Jones**

Caroline Kahl

Heather Klages*

Katelyn Ladner

Sydney Lagrange

Peyton Lambert

Latoya Magee**+

Mia Magee

Teresa Maneen

Kenna Matthews

Sonya McBride

Raven McCormick

Chamiya McLaurin**

Tamaiya McSwain

Brennon Mitchell

Kayla Moore*+

Trina Moore

Dierra Myers

Dajona Oatis

Lila Ramsey

Brooke Rasco**+

Sujeila Rios

Mindy Sistrunk

Heather Smith

Jasmine Smith

Jordea Smith

Breanna Smoak**+

Ty Stringer

Kaitlyn Walker

Lindsay Walker**+

Sarah Wellmeyer

Cecelia Wilson*

* Mississippi Organization for Students of ADN (MOSA) Cord & Medallion: 1- year member with 50+ community service credits

** Mississippi Organization for Students of ADN (MOSA) Cord & Medallion: 2- year member with 100+ community service credits

+ Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing

