Friday Night Movie Lights Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Come one and all! All families who don’t have plans for this specific day; The Franklinton Chamber of Commerce is proud to present…Family Movie Night!

Time to have a night out in the town with a family movie night. For all who are interested, the event will take place Saturday, June 10, 2023. It will be held from 8 pm-10 pm at 800 Main St. (practice field across from FJHS). And if you are wondering about prices, no need because it is all free, even the popcorn. Save the date families, because with a free movie night, with Wonder as a feature, this will be a saved memory in the book!