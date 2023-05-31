Fly High and Touch the Sky with Bogalusa’s Balloon Festival Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time to fly high with the Bogalusa Balloon Fest! June 2-4th, Bogalusa will be having a balloon festival at the Washington Parish Fairgrounds. This three-day event will be hosting different competitions for those interested in watching.

On Friday, the gates open at 5 pm, followed by an introduction of the Queen and the pilots and crew at 6:30 pm. For those who want to dress up and have more fun, there will be a Stevie Nicks Costume Contest, with the celebrations ending at 10 pm.

On Saturday, gates will reopen at noon, with 18 miles beginning at 1 pm. There will be an on-stage demonstration at 2:15 pm, with Rezanators following at 4 pm. LA Strip will begin at 6, and then end the night with a rodeo beginning at 7:30 pm.

On Sunday, gates open again at noon, with an act by Autism starting at noon. Following will be John Ford (1:15 pm), and Justin Blackwell closing it off at 3 pm; gates close at 5 pm.

For the fly-highers, there will be rides and shows for all to witness and join in on the fun. Takes pictures and enjoy the ride, Bogalusa!