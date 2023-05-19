Fields named to NJCAA Top 40 roster Published 3:55 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

by MGCCC Sports Information

PERKINSTON — Simaru Fields’ fantastic freshman season got the NJCAA world to take notice.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast guard from Gulfport has been selected as one of 40 players to participate in the 15th Annual NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Weekend. The event will take place July 20-23 at Clayton State University in Atlanta. It’s the only NJCAA-certified event for women’s basketball.

“Simaru proves, with her hard work and her dedication, how committed she is to getting where she wants to be,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “It’s not just as a player but as a student. She wants to be successful at life. She’s very determined. I love seeing her getting some recognition for that. She’s reaping the rewards of hard work.”

Fields averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals in her first Bulldogs campaign. The 5-foot-7 combo guard had a season-high 31 points in a 66-50 win over Northwest Mississippi on Feb. 13 and had seven 20-plus point games.

The former McDonald’s All-American nominee had four double-doubles and five double-digit rebounds games. She had a season-high seven steals against East Mississippi and East Central, and had six assists in a game three times.

Fields led Gulf Coast to the NJCAA Region 23 semifinal as a freshman, and her recognition on the national level says big things about Gulf Coast.

“It shows we’re moving in the right direction with the type of recruits we’re getting in,” said Adams.

