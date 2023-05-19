Fatal Crash on Highway 53 Published 10:30 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Pearl River County, MS – A fatal crash occurred on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at around 6:00 p.m. when the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an incident on Highway 53.

The collision involved a 2010 Mitsubishi passenger vehicle, driven by Justin Odom, a 42-year-old resident of Poplarville, MS, and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 24-year-old Markesha Harries from Houston, TX.

According to reports, the Mitsubishi was heading south on Highway 53 when it collided with the Hyundai Sonata, traveling north on the same road. Justin Odom sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the collision is unknown and remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.