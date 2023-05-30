Ernestine Banks Pickens Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Ernestine Banks Pickens

May 21, 2023

“The LORD will make you the head, not the tail. If you pay attention to the commands of the LORD your God that I give you this day and carefully follow them, you will always be at the top, never at the bottom.” Deuteronomy 28:11-13 (KJV)

Ernestine Banks Pickens was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this earthly realm on May 23, 2023, after a long and full life. She got her wings and went to walk with the angels at age 72.

She was born on January 18, 1951 to Rosie Lee Branch and Ernest Banks in Picayune, MS. She was a graduate of Carver High School and was employed as a bus driver for the Picayune School District for many years. She accepted Christ as a youth and was a beloved member of the East Jerusalem Baptist Church. She was united in holy matrimony to John Henry Pickens. The couple spent over 20 years happily married and shared a beautiful life together.

Ernestine was an outstanding woman and loved fishing, shopping, sewing, and gardening. She always surrounded herself with her friends and family, which is where she felt most comfortable and loved. We know that God is pleased to have one of His kind and generous angels back in his arms. She was much loved and will be sadly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosie Lee Branch and Ernest Banks; spouse, John Henry Pickens.

Left to cherish wonderful memories are her children; Christine (Michael) Carraway, Takara Abram, and Nigel Pickens all of Picayune, MS; 4 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. She also leaves behind very special companion, her dog “Ruby” aka “Nurni”.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 3, 2023 at the East Jerusalem Baptist Church, Rev. Brian K. Dees will officiate the service. Visitation from 10-11a.m. Interment will be at Picayune Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home