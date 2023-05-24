EMCC outfielder Sidney Argo collects All-MACCC Second Team softball honors Published 10:54 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

by EMCC Sports Information

JACKSON – East Mississippi Community College outfielder Sidney Argo has been named to the 2023 All-MACCC Softball Second Team, as selected by the head softball coaches of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference. The 15-member first and second all-conference softball teams plus eight honorable mention picks were announced Tuesday by the MACCC office.

Argo, a native of Ewing, Kentucky, batted a team-leading .397 and had a club-high 22 stolen bases this past season for head coach Mackenzie Byrd’s EMCC Lions. The sophomore leadoff hitter compiled an on-base percentage of .461, while also leading EMCC in hits (50), runs scored (26) and total bases (59).

A left-handed hitter, Argo transferred to East Mississippi after playing her freshman year at Shelton State Community College. During the 2022 season, she hit .360 for the Bucs and had a team-high 27 stolen bases. In addition, Argo was second on the club with 59 hits, including three triples, and 38 runs scored.

Combining her two seasons of junior college competition, Argo batted .376 as a two-year starter with 109 career hits, 64 runs scored and 49 stolen bases in 93 career games played.

Argo was a two-sport standout during her prep playing days at Fleming County High School in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Along with capping her high school career as a Class 2A All-State Second Team shortstop and being chosen to compete in the 2021 Kentucky-Tennessee All-Star Series, she also scored a school-record 2,101 career points during her basketball career for the Panthers.

Both the 15-member first and second teams of this year’s All-MACCC Softball Team were comprised of five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, two catchers and one designated player.

Individual MACCC softball honors for the 2023 season were awarded to Northwest Mississippi’s McKaylee Polk for Player of the Year, Pearl River’s Brinson Anne Rogers for Pitcher of the Year, and Jones College’s Chris Robinson for Coach of the Year.