Edward Peters Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Edward Peters

May 21, 2023

Edward Jerome Peters was born July 12, 1976 to the late Issac “Gabe” Moses and Faye Henry Peters in Picayune, Mississippi. He departed this life on May 21, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Edward, who was affectionately known as “Toe”, enjoyed singing, dancing, playing his keyboard, attending concerts and most importantly spending time with his family. Toe was a kind, generous person with a huge heart and a smile that lit up any room. He loved to have a good time and was always the life of the party.

Toe was preceded in death by his parents Gabe and Faye; His grandparents Bob and Addie Lee Henry; OraLee Brumfield Jefferson and Robert Moses; and one sister April Moses.

Surviving family members left to cherish his precious memories include his wife, Amanda Peters. Seven children Ravon Richardson, Jenascia Peters, Kristy Richardson, Zachary Simmons, Adrian Reid, Asia and Alexis Peters. Two grandchildren Za’Coby and Za’Mya Richardson. Four Brothers Jaysen Peters, Jonathan Peters, Issac “Ike” Newman and Isaiah Moses. Nine sisters Shannon McGee (Chad), Dianna Peters (Demettrious), Michelle Moses Dock, Nioakie Bonner, Shantell Moses Berry, Iris Moses Bethell, Ivory “Chrishon” Newman, Monique and Lanique Rogers; one special Uncle James “Pud” Henry and a host of extended family and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at New Welcome Baptist Church in Poplarville, MS with visitation starting at 11 a.m. and services starting at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Dave Monday Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.