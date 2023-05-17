Funeral service will be held Saturday May 20, 2023, at 1:00 pm., visitation from 11am., until 1pm., for Earnestine Burnett age 87 of Picayune, MS., who passed away, surrounded by loved ones on Monday, May 8, 2023.

A native of Henleyfield, MS., she was a retired nursing assistant, she loved to garden and sew.

Preceded in death by her husband: A.D. “Stack” Taylor, her parents, Jurrell and Marie Burnett, brother Paul (Emma) Burnett.

Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, GayNell (Jesse) Johnson, and Tina (Gino) Johnson; six grandchildren; Christine, Beatrice (Felix), Jesse (LaResa), Devin, Dante, and Gino II; three great grandchildren,Gwen, Riley, and Jayden; four brothers, J.C. Burnett of Baton Rouge, LA., Nathaniel (Lena) Burnett of Picayune, MS., Jewel Burnett, and Charles Burnett, two sisters, Elsie McLaughlin of Sandy Springs, GA., and Dorothy (Willie) Posley, of Harpersferry, WV, one aunt, Annie Shears of Dayton, OH., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Burial will be in the Burnett Cemetery in Henleyfield, MS., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. Rev. Robert Pittman, will officiate at the service.