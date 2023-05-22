Don’t wait to donate: Blood and platelet donors needed now Published 8:57 am Monday, May 22, 2023

Exclusive Red Cross beach towel for coming to give by May 31

by The American Red Cross

BIRMINGHAM, May 22, 2023 –The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood or platelets now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.

The start of summer can shake up normal routines, but it’s important for donation appointments to stay on the calendar – especially as Memorial Day weekend approaches. More than 42 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday, meaning fewer donors may be available to give.

Appointments are critical this week for people waiting for lifesaving care. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

In thanks for making and keeping appointments, the Red Cross will help donors prepare for beach days and backyard fun as the season begins:

All who come to give through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.*

Donors in May will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB ® All-Star Game ® in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB ® All-Star Game ® thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more.*

All-Star Game in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more.* Those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package.^

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 22-June 15:

ALABAMA

Baldwin

Foley

5/26/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, 1613 North McKenzie St

6/7/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church—Jim Hassler Memorial Blood Drivve, 601 West Laurel St

6/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Paul Episcopal Church, 506 N Pine St

Gulf Shores

6/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Coastal Alabama Community College-Gulf Shores, 3301 Gulf Shores Pkwy

_______________

Clarke

Thomasville

5/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Thomasville Baptist Church, 210 Wilson Ave West

_______________

Escambia

Atmore

6/6/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace Fellowship Church, 1412 E Nashville Ave

_______________

Mobile

Mobile

5/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Carmax Mobile, 965 E I-65 Service Rd S.

5/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross–Mobile Chapter, 35 North Sage Ave

6/2/2023: 8 a.m. – noon, Ascension Providence Hospital, 6801 Airport Blvd.

6/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross–Mobile Chapter, 35 North Sage Ave

6/9/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross–Mobile Chapter, 35 North Sage Ave

6/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Uniti Fiber, 107 St. Francis St Suite 1800

6/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Whitley Elementary School, 528 Capt Leon C Roberts St

Semmes

5/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mobile County EMS, 10394 Moffett Rd

_______________

FLORIDA

Escambia

Pensacola

5/31/2023: noon – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Pensacola Chapter, 9111 Studervant St, Suite A

MISSISSIPPI

Forrest

Hattiesburg

6/1/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Merit Health Wesley, 210 West Hospital Dr

_______________

George

Lucedale

6/6/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., George County Community- MGCCC, Hwy 63 South

6/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wellness Center, 838 Mill St A

_______________

Hancock

Diamondhead

5/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Diamondhead Community Center, Diamondhead Community Center, Diamondhead Circle

Kiln

5/25/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Coast Electric Power Association, 18020 Hwy 603

Waveland

6/7/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Clare Parish, 236 S Beach Blvd

_______________

Harrison

Biloxi

5/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd

5/22/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ironworks, 220 Eisenhower

5/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Harrison County 2nd Judicial Courthouse, 730 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

5/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mercedes-Benz of South Mississippi, 11619 Bobby Eleuterius Blvd.

5/25/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pentecostals of Gulf Coast, 1907 Popps Ferry Rd

5/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Biloxi Community Center, Biloxi Community Center, 591 Howard Ave

D’iberville

6/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10446 LeMoyne Blvd.

Gulfport

5/24/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building, 4500 13th St

5/24/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building, 4500 13th St

5/26/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter – Weekly, 612 E Pass Rd

5/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross – South Mississippi Chapter, 612 E Pass Rd

6/2/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter – Weekly, 612 E Pass Rd

6/5/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Centennial Plaza, 200 E Beach Blvd

6/8/2023: noon – 4 p.m., Health Fit M. D. Gulfport, 12262 Hwy 49 Suite 6

6/9/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter – Weekly, 612 E Pass Rd

6/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49

6/15/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter – Weekly, 612 E Pass Rd

Long Beach

5/23/2023: noon – 5 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church-Long Beach, 720 East Beach Blvd.

5/26/2023: noon – 6 p.m., Long Beach High School, 300 East Old Pass Rd

Pass Christian

6/10/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln Delisle Rd

_______________

Jackson

Ocean Springs

6/1/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., CrossRds Church, 6150 Firestone St

6/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ocean Springs Rotary Booster, Ocean Springs Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Blvd.

6/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Latimer Community Center, 10908 Tucker Rd

Pascagoula

5/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Collective Church, 4007 Pascagoula St

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.