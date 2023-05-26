Deborah Ann Jackson Virgillio Published 2:09 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

On Saturday, April 1st, 2023 Deborah passed from this life into the eternal kingdom after a long courageous battle with Schlerderma. Deborah was born on January 12th, 1969 in New Orleans. She grew up in Picayune, MS as well as New Orleans where she graduated from Clifton L Ganus High School and Delgado Community College. She was an orthodontal assistant for several years. She was predeceased by her husband Gasper “Sonny” Virgillio. She was the proud mother of Chelsea V. Nichols (Randy) and Kyle G. Virgillio (Jordyn). The lights of Deb’s life were her grandchildren Gage, Weston, and Kimber Nichols.

She is survived by her heart broken parents William A “Butch” Jackson and Joy Miangolarra Hopkins, as well as her grieving stepparents Craig Hopkins and Lynn E. Jackson.

She is also survived by her lovingly devoted siblings, Steve Jackson (Lana), Becky J. Stanford, Cheryl J. Howard (Gary), and Carrie J. Clark (Rusty). Also surviving are her two loyal uncles, Tommy Jackson (Becky) and Kenny Jackson; 3 nephews, Zack Jackson, Skylar Morris, and Rusty Clark Jr., 2 nieces, Kaitlyn J. Imhoff and Hannah Clark, and one great-niece Ramsey Imhoff. She is also survived by 3 aunts and numerous cousins.

Deb was a beautiful person inside and out. She was kind, funny, and would go out of her way to help whenever she could. She was an avid sports fan who loved theSaints and the Chicago Cubs. Despite her debilitating illness, Deb loved to travel. She especially enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Colorado in recent years.

Deb will be greatly missed by her close family members, as well as by the many friends she met throughout her life’s journey.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Picayune. A memorial service honoring Deb’s life will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (1421 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune, MS, 39466) on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery (2618 Hwy 43 South, Picayune, MS, 39466) at 1:00 pm. Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238. www.picayunefh.com