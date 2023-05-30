David Whitfield, Sr. Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

May 26, 2023

Funeral Services for David Keith Whitfield, Sr., age 83, of Picayune, MS, who entered his Heavenly home on Friday, May 26, 2023, will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Monday, May 29, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home, and on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Gary Sumrall will officiate at the service, and will be assisted by Elder Jessie Johnson, Elder Joe Lott, and Elder Terry Robertson.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Building Contractor and Painter, and was a member of Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. David loved the Lord and his family dearly. He hosted the Inspiration Quartet from Bryson City, North Carolina for 39 years, along with other gospel music groups.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz Sampson Whitfield and Louvenia Bounds Whitfield; his son, David “Davy” Whitfield, Jr.; his brothers, Leroy Whitfield, Tommy Whitfield, Bob Whitfield, L. D. Whitfield, and Don Whitfield; his sisters, Lena Mae Mitchell, Leola Spiers, Lavon Thomas, and Norma Joyce Tulk; his granddaughter, Stephanie McPhail; his grandson, Anthony Nobles; his 2 great grandsons, Nicholas and Dalton; and his great granddaughter, Layla Anne.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Bonnie Jean Holston Whitfield; his daughter, Lana (Carroll) McPhail; his son, Glen (April) Whitfield; his brother, Shane (Pat) Whitfield; his 8 grandchildren, Wesley McPhail, William McPhail, Miranda (Josh) Melton, Dustin McPhail, Haylea (Jeff) Griffis, Cole Whitfield, Jessie Whitfield, and Josh Whitfield; his 17 great grandchildren; his 3 great great grandchildren; and his numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Pallbearers will be Dustin McPhail, Joshua Whitfield, Cole Whitfield, Shane Whitfield, Jr., Kayden Nobles, and William McPhail.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com