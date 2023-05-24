David Ray Henry Published 10:37 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: Ecclesiastes 3:1-2

David Ray (Goodwin) Henry was born August 20,1955 in Bogalusa, LA to the late Dave Edward and Mary Lillie Goodwins.

David attended Todd Memorial High School and later attended Job Corps where he received his GED.

David, better known as “Black” or “Rayboy”was an exceptional father, devoted brother, and friend. Prior to his passing, he worked as an equipment operator for Beall Timber for over 40 years.

His departure on May 14, 2023 in Hattiesburg, MS at the age of 67.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Mary Goodwin; grandson, Dominic Gable; grandparents, Robert and Addie Henry, Dave and Alice Goodwin; brother-in-law, Larry Edwards and nephew, Terrence Fowler.

Left to leave his precious memories are his children, David Travis, Maria Johnson, Latasha Lee; Siblings, Virginia Bonner, Jeanette Bowden, Douglas Goodwin, Betty James (Greg), Regina Jones (Ericen), Essie Edwards, Tanya Goodwin, and Mary Jefferson (Willie); 3 uncles, Ben Larry Goodwin, James (Lois) Henry, John Lewis (Shirley) Goodwin; 1 aunt, Shirley Oliver; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; Special friends- Dale Holloway, Faye Holloway, Stan Harry, Robert Cash, Joe Beall; a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 pm at New Welcome Baptist Church, Rev. M J Galloway, Pastor, Rev. Robert Earl Pittman, Officiant. Visitation one hour prior. Interment at Dave Monday Community Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.