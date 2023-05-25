Daisy J. Raine from Poplarville, MS Named Outstanding Teacher Intern Published 9:41 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

by Lydia Palmer, MSU Communications Specialist

Congratulations, Daisy J. Raine, on a job well done. Daisy J. Raine, senior elementary education major at Mississippi State University, has been awarded the title of “Outstanding Teacher Intern” for the spring 2023 semester. This award is reserved only for interns that go above and beyond the typical expectations of an internship. A native of Poplarville, MS, Raine is proud to share this news with her community. She is the daughter of Consuelo Patton. Her outstanding professionalism and performance throughout the semester led those that worked with her to nominate her for this award. Raine was a teacher intern at Poplarville Lower Elementary in Poplarville, MS.