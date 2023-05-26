Crosby Arboretum this SATURDAY, May 27 – So much going on, including MUSIC! Come visit, Y’all! Published 10:07 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Yoga on the Pinecote Pavilion

Saturday. May 27; 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Bring your yoga mat and a friend and come enjoy the natural beauty surrounding the Pinecote Pavilion in this class with certified yoga instructor Jim Sones. Limited to 16. Best suited to ages 14 and up. Please arrive 10 minutes early. Members $2; non-members $6.

Plant Wildflowers with Seed Balls!

Saturday, May 27, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Both kids and adults will enjoy learning how to make SEED BOMBS in this workshop! “Seed bombs” are an ancient planting technique that was recently rediscovered by Japanese farmer and philosopher Masanobu Fukuoka. What a great way to plant Mississippi native wildflowers! Program will be led by Phyllis Goodwin, Pearl River County Master Gardener and Junior Master Gardener Instructor. All materials are included. Member adults $3, member child (under 12) $2; non-member adults $5 adults, non-member child $3.

“MUSIC UNDER THE STARS” ON PINECOTE PAVILION!

Saturday, May 27, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Enjoy free admission to this popular community music night featuring performances by three area groups with a range of musical talents: Musician, comedian and magician Jim Chester, One-man band Morrison Slide, and Banjovie, (Dave Ferry, Jim Elledge and Walt Moskal). Please call to sign up so we may plan for seating. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair! Enjoy light refreshments and the chance to see the Mississippi Landmark Pavilion illuminated at night.

PLEASE NOTE: We are very excited to be partnering with Praize and Graze, ( www.praizeandgraze.com ), an innovative Picayune business. Amy will be on hand to sell her lovely charcuterie boxes Saturday evening for those who are interested. Or you can call and pre-order your custom box with your favorite meats, cheeses, nuts and fruit: 228-596-9916.

Bench seating will be available, but you are welcome to bring your favorite lawn chair to the music festivities Saturday night, and then settle in for one of the most entertaining evenings on the Coast!!