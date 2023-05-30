Crosby Arboretum June Events List Published 7:54 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

NATIVE POLLINATOR PLANT SALE!

June 2 & 3 (Fri / Sat), 10:00 a.m. to Noon (Members enter at 9:00 a.m. each day)

This early summer sale features native pollinator plants for your yard and garden, in small container sizes for quick planting. Enjoy browsing these hard-to-find species and enjoy talking with Pearl River County Master Gardeners and other plant professionals about how to choose the plants best suited for your property’s unique environmental conditions. Free admission. Sale will be on the loop drive. Use our Service Entrance (across from Cycle Shack).

GLASSBLOWING WORKSHOP: Solange Ledwith, Swamp Girl Glass Blowing

Saturday, June 10 – Sign up for your appointment time!

Create your own small blown glass Vase, Bowl or Tumbler Workshop fee is $70. Registration is not through the Arboretum. To schedule your appointment time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. follow link to register through Swamp Girl Glass Blowing: https://swampgirlglassllc.com/collections/special-events-1/products/glass-blowing-workshop-at-the-croby-arboretum Choose your time slot and come prepared in your most stylish closed-toed shoes. Each time slot is for one person. You’ll be designing the color, shaping the glass with heat and your own breath. If friends and family would like to make a piece together, you’ll want to reserve time slots that are back-to-back. Any other friends and family are welcome to come and hang out, watch, and take pictures. Questions? Contact Solange Ledwith at 985-710-3873. FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT! We work with ages 8 and up! Younger students may require more assistance, and usually we ask the parents to jump in, otherwise the class is heavily facilitated by our professional glass working team. Pieces can be picked up either the next day or a specified time. Swamp Girl Glass Blowing LLC is a professional glass blowing studio that offers classes all along the Gulf Coast. With 21 years of professional experience, you are guaranteed to have a safe, educational, and exciting time. For more information about private parties and/or classes, please contact Solange Ledwith directly at: solange@swampgirlglassllc.com.

RAINGARDENS: Principles, Practices, and Plants

Friday, June 16, 11:00 a.m. to Noon

Learn how to successfully work around the many challenges of gardening in the saturated soils and wet site conditions found here in the Gulf South, and how ton instead look at this as an opportunity to lean into the on-site situations. Dr. Damon Abdi, Assistant Professor of Landscape Horticulture with the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will discuss how you can design landscapes that effectively manage excess water and add aesthetic interest to create sustainable solutions that enhance our environment. Registration recommended. Members free; non-members pay site admission ($5 for adults and $2 for children under 12).

SMART LANDSCAPES: BOTANY FIELD WALK

Saturday, June 17, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

What plants catch your eye this time of year at the Arboretum? Beat the heat on this early stroll through the grounds with Arboretum Director Pat Drackett to learn about native plants found in the exhibits, tips for their identification and how you can use them in your home landscape. Members free; $5 for non-members. Reservations recommended.

FAMILY WORKSHOP: Introducing Children to Plant Propagation & Gardens

Friday, June 23, 10 a.m. to Noon

Children will learn about gardening for pollinators and other purposes and receive an introduction to propagating plants by cuttings and seeds in this fun hands-on workshop led by Pearl River County Extension Agent Dr. Eddie Smith. Participants will take home some seeds and cuttings. Reservations required. Limited to 25 persons. Children must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Adult members and children free. Non-member participants pay site admission ($5 for adults and $2 for children under 12).

Program fees include the cost of admission for non-members. Reservations: Call (601) 799-2311. Address: 370 Ridge Road, Picayune, MS 39466. Open Wed-Sun, 9 am-5 pm. www.crosbyarboretum.msstate.edu

