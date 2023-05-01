Craw-Fish Boil Cook-Off Brings Rainy Day Fun to Crosby Commons

Published 11:48 am Monday, May 1, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

It was a cloudy and rainy afternoon at Crosby Commons but it didn’t stop The Craw-Fish Boil Cook-Off. This Past Saturday was the 1st Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce Crawfish Cook-Off. Nearly 25 booths were set but only three were awarded as Best Crawfish, Best Fixings/Side, and Best Decorated Booth.

Those awards went to;

Best Crawfish: Boiling Over Seafood LLC
Best Fixings/Side: Jack’s Fish House
Best Decorated Booth: New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union.
Boiling Over Seafood LLC won the big prize of $500. They decided to donate their wins back to Picayune and programs towards the youth community.

