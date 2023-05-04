Council Approves Ambulance Services Extension, Donates to Dog Park and more Published 1:47 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

In new business, the Council approved a three-year extension with AAA Ambulance services. They accepted a $1,500 donation from First Nation Bank for the fence at the Pat Blades Little Champs Dog Park. The Mayors Youth Council will place their food boxes at Leola Jordan Park, Snyder Park and Crosby Commons. Take what you need or leave something to assist those who need it. For more information on how to donate, contact Lisa Albritton at 601-798-9079.

The street light will be back on in the next two weeks at Berrywood Estates.

The Council will advertise for bids for the single I-59 Welcome sign project at Exit 6. There is a current budget of 132,000 for the one sign. This is a new budget after being informed the signs need to be built of a collision styrofoam core material. This will limit damage to a vehicle if it was to cash into the sign.

In other business, The Council recognized Brenda Wedge as Servant of the Year. They also recognized the 2022-23 Mayor Youth Council. The Mayor Youth Council wrapped up its first program and received their certificate of completion.

Assistant City Manager Eric Morris gave an update on the Library. On Monday, May 15 the City will remove the panels and install the stucco panels. This project will not affect the library’s normal hours. The Picayune Police Department began a podcast called ‘Picayune Police Department – Down Low With the Five-O’. The podcast is about discussing issues of public concern. Their first two episodes are out now, take a listen on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.