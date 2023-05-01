Community mourns two teens lost to weekend mass shooting at after-prom party Published 2:59 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By WLOX Staff

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) – Community leaders throughout Hancock County are sharing their condolences after a mass shooting over the weekend killed two teenagers. Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting Cameron Brand was arrested after reportedly opening fire at a party held on Old Blue Meadow Road after Bay High School’s prom. He’s held on upgraded homicide charges after a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, identified to WLOX by family members as De’Arreis Smith, died from their injuries. Family of teen killed in mass shooting at Bay St. Louis prom afterparty speaks out

“The City of Bay St Louis is completely heartbroken by the devastating events that occurred last night. Our police department is conducting a full investigation. As more information is available, it will be released to the community by the Bay St. Louis Police Department. We ask for continued support and prayers for our youth, our community, and all of the affected families and friends of the victims during this difficult time.” – Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre

Students from Bay High School, as well as Hancock High School, attended the party.

“I am deeply saddened and troubled by the news of the shooting that occurred at the party last night, and my heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the students who were affected by this tragedy. It is a devastating loss that has left our community in shock and grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two students who lost their lives, as well as with those who were injured. We know that no words can ease the pain and heartache they are feeling right now, but please know that we stand with you and are here to support you in any way we can. In response to this tragedy, we will be providing counseling support to those who have been impacted by this senseless act of violence.” – Hancock School District Superintendent Rhett Ladner

Brand is in custody with no bond as law enforcement officials continue to investigate this incident.