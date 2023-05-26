Christopher Montrell Nixon Published 2:08 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Christopher Montrell Nixon

May 17, 2023

John 14:1 “Let not your heart be troubled; ye believe in God, believe in me also.”

Memorial services for Christopher Montrell Nixon, age 18, of Picayune, Ms, who passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, will be Saturday, June 3, 2023 at World Outreach Revival Center, 930 Cayten St, Picayune, Ms at 10am.

A native of Picayune, Christopher attended PMHS where he had a love for football. He was a loving son, brother and friend who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his twin brother, Christian.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Nixon; grandparents, Lois Jacobsen and Harvey & Gladys Nixon; brother, Keith Nixon; aunt Lisa Jacobsen; and nephew Justin Nixon.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Laura Jacobsen and Rowland & Pat Jenkins; grandfather, Louis Jacobsen; twin brother, Christian Nixon; brothers, Chas Jacobsen, Landen Jacobsen, and Meko Rice; sisters Angels Jacobsen, Stacey Lynne, Tajuana Smith, Sabrina Peters, Schawanda Nixon, and Clarissa Ratclif; Aunt Kristie Jacobsen, cousin Jayden Piraro and a host of family, friends and loved ones.