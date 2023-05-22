Child hospitalized after ice cream truck drives through apartment complex, Kenner police say

Published 9:59 am Monday, May 22, 2023

By Special to the Item

Photo from Kenner police

by Kasey Bubnash, Nola.com

 

A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after the driver of an ice cream truck sped through an apartment building in Kenner and hit the child, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Investigators say the truck driver was traveling south on Dartmouth Place at a high speed when it ran a red light at the intersection of Clemson Drive, drove across Clemson, through an apartment complex parking lot and into the apartment building. The child was inside the apartment when he was hit, police say.

The child is in stable condition, according to police. The driver was also transported to a hospital, but police did not provide details on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police did not release additional information.

