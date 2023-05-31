Celebrate the Impact of Joey Temples at Southern Bancorp Memorial

Published 9:09 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Staff Report

Southern Brancorp’s Picayune Branch is paying its respects to the late Joey Temples by holding a memorial event Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The event will take place at 9 East Lakeshore Dr. in Carriere, MS and it will begin at 10:30 am. Those who want to go to the event can RSVP at https://conta.cc/43k8xCA.

Temples joined Southern Bancorp in 2018 (4 years) and was known for his leadership, friendship, and mentorship toward colleagues. His involvement impacted the community positively, leaving behind a long-lasting legacy for those around him. His irreplaceable presence and role as a husband, father, and grandfather will never be forgotten.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News Main

Friday Night Movie Lights

Fly High and Touch the Sky with Bogalusa’s Balloon Festival

An Enduring Legacy: Rushing Jewelers to Say Goodbye After 54 Years

Red Cross calls for volunteers as hurricane season nears

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar