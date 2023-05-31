Celebrate the Impact of Joey Temples at Southern Bancorp Memorial Published 9:09 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

1 of 1

Southern Brancorp’s Picayune Branch is paying its respects to the late Joey Temples by holding a memorial event Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The event will take place at 9 East Lakeshore Dr. in Carriere, MS and it will begin at 10:30 am. Those who want to go to the event can RSVP at https://conta.cc/43k8xCA.

Temples joined Southern Bancorp in 2018 (4 years) and was known for his leadership, friendship, and mentorship toward colleagues. His involvement impacted the community positively, leaving behind a long-lasting legacy for those around him. His irreplaceable presence and role as a husband, father, and grandfather will never be forgotten.