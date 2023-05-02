Blue Devils win late and advance to second round Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Pearl River Central baseball keeps championship hopes alive after a comeback win over the George County Rebels, 9-5.

The Blue Devils trailed 3-0 after two innings. At the bottom of the 3rd, Caleb Dyess had enough of the drought; hitting a home run of Brody Howell’s pitch. PRC added another run of a Conner Dyess RBI.

Top of the 4th, George County ran its lead up two by runs, 5-2. Rebels Taite Davis and Jacob Eubanks were responsible.

At the bottom of the 6th PRC had bases loaded with Isaias Ryan at bat. Ryan walked and advanced the third base runner, 5-3. Same situation, this time Conner Dyess at bat two runs doubles, and the game is tied 5-5. Rebels advance the PRC’s next batter and the bases are loaded and PRC still has no outs. A wild pitch by Davis allows PRC to steal the lead, 6-5.

From there, The Blue Devils follow through. Jacob Johnson was hot for a two-run RBI, then Caleb Dyess’s RBI but was called out at first. PRC dropped two more outs but led the game 9-5.

At the top of the 7th left outfielder, Austin Gill was the wall of China, catching back-to-back hits. The Rebels managed to get runners on first and second. Rebels batter hit a ground ball to third base, Johnson missed the handle at first but collets and outs the Rebels at first base for the win.

Stats

PRC had a total of 6 RBIs over the Rebel’s 5. Rebels had 8 strikeouts to PRC’s 7.

Next PRC will Play at and against West Jones on Tuesday, May 2.