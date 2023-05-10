Beverly Marshall Published 10:16 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Funeral Services for Beverly Jean Deglandon Smith Marshall, age 85, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.

A native of Bonneterre, MO, she was a Homemaker and a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church, Beverly was also active with the B.A.L.L. Club at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Thomas E. Sebastian and Alpha Williams Sebastian; her husband, Jerry Deglandon; her husband, Thomas J. Smith, Jr.; her sister, Ann Rea; her brother, Everett Dale Sebastian; and her grandson, Kelvin G. Deglandon, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lee Marshall; her sons, Terry (Perry) L. Deglandon, Larry (Lyn) G. Deglandon, Kelvin (Kimberly) G. Deglandon, Thomas (Amanda) E. Smith, Bryan (Teresa) T. Smith, and Jeff Smith; her daughter, Denise (Mike) Brenner; her 9 grandchildren; and her 17 great grandchildren.