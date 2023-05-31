Baseball: Saltillo vs. East Central in the 5A State Championship Published 9:50 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Our ⚾️state championships can be heard live on ESPN Radio The Zone, presented by Ace Bolt & Screw. Tune your dial to FM 105.9 or check out the live stream online: https://t.co/S2nuZzE0vl pic.twitter.com/fCiIS7oqev — Misshsaa (@misshsaa) May 31, 2023

This Wednesday, May 30, Both No.1 seeded Saltillo and East Central will go head-to-head for the 5A State Championship.On the year Saltillo is 27-8 and last year’s 2022 champions, East Central is 26-9.

Game one is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Trustmark BallPark in Pearl Mississippi.

Jackson – ME TV – WAPT Channel 16.2

Gulf Coast – WLOX – Bounce 13.2

Northeast MS – WCBI-MY MS – Channel 4.2

Meridian – WTOK – myTok 11.2

Hattiesburg – WDAM – BOUNCE 7.3

Delta – WHCQ – Channel 8.1

Water Valley/Oxford – WEBU Channel 22.1 Cozi TV