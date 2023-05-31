Baseball: Saltillo vs. East Central in the 5A State Championship

Published 9:50 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

This Wednesday, May 30, Both No.1 seeded Saltillo and East Central will go head-to-head for the 5A State Championship.On the year Saltillo is 27-8 and last year’s 2022 champions, East Central is 26-9.

Game one is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Trustmark BallPark in Pearl Mississippi.

 

Jackson – ME TV – WAPT Channel 16.2
Gulf Coast – WLOX – Bounce 13.2
Northeast MS – WCBI-MY MS – Channel 4.2
Meridian – WTOK – myTok 11.2
Hattiesburg – WDAM – BOUNCE 7.3
Delta – WHCQ – Channel 8.1
Water Valley/Oxford – WEBU Channel 22.1 Cozi TV

