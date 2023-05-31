Baseball championships: Lewisburg wins 6A opener over Gulfport

Published 9:41 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Lewisburg and Gulfport played in game one of the MHSAA Class 6A Baseball Championship on May 30, 2023 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Photo by Keith Warren

No.1 seed Lewisburg Patriots and No.2 seed Gulfport Admirals battled it out in game one of the 6A 2023 Baseball Championships at Trustmark BallPark in Pearl Mississippi.

Lewisburg secured a 2-1 win over Gulfport.

Gulfport opened the top of the first inning with a single run. Then Lewisburg answered back at the bottom second and third innings with single runs of their own. This put Lewisburg up 2-1, and they held that lead till the end.

At the end of the night, Lewisburg won but both teams had low 2 hits at bat. Lewisburg’s senior Gage Haley had the team’s lone RBI while junior  Cooper Bennett and freshman Caden Nelson scored the 2 runs.

Game two will be at the Trustmark BallPark again on Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

 

All MHSAA Games are broadcasted on these following networks:

Jackson – ME TV – WAPT Channel 16.2
Gulf Coast – WLOX – Bounce 13.2
Northeast MS – WCBI-MY MS – Channel 4.2
Meridian – WTOK – myTok 11.2
Hattiesburg – WDAM – BOUNCE 7.3
Delta – WHCQ – Channel 8.1
Water Valley/Oxford – WEBU Channel 22.1 Cozi TV

 

