At Red Carpet Gala, Lowell and Mike Milken Present Mississippi 2022 Milken Educator Award Recipient with $25,000 Cash Prize Published 3:10 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Santa Monica, Calif., (May 3, 2023) — The Milken Family Foundation says: Roll out the red carpet for America’s outstanding educators! Lowell Milken – founder of the Milken Educator Awards and chairman and co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation – and Mike Milken – co-founder and president of the Milken Family Foundation – presented Mississippi 2022 Milken Educator Award recipient Tyler Shows with his $25,000 cash prize at a national forum held at UCLA April 20-21. The gala celebration culminated a powerful professional development experience for Milken Educators to “Celebrate, Elevate and Activate” K-12 teaching.

“From the original cadre of 12 outstanding educators in California, the Milken Educator Network has grown to a nationwide force of more than 2,900 educators. Tonight, that network expands still further, with the induction of 35 professionals whose talent and dedication are helping to ensure a brighter future for thousands of young Americans – indeed, for our very nation itself,” stated Lowell Milken. “We shine a spotlight on these men and women so that when they return to their schools, they will know that their work is not only noticed but treasured. We hope that they will inspire many other talented young people to become exceptional teachers, principals and specialists, keeping the fire of learning alive in the hearts and minds of young people for decades to come.”

The Milken Educator Awards Forum gathered the 2022 recipients from across the country to network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders to discuss how to increase their impact on K-12 education. Activities centered around the forum’s theme of “Elevating Educators” and the support new recipients will receive as members of the national Milken Educator Network of excellence.

A key highlight was learning about the Milken Friends Forever (MFF) mentoring program, in which new Milken Educators benefit from personalized coaching and guidance from a Milken Educator veteran on ways to elevate their instructional practice and take an active role in educational leadership, policy and practice. Recipients also learned how they can strengthen the Milken Educator Network in their states and nationally.

The 35 2022 Milken Educators were first notified of their Awards at a surprise ceremony at their school before cheering students, appreciative colleagues, dignitaries and media. Learn more about Tyler Shows’ Award announcement here: https://www.milkeneducatorawards.org/educators/view/tyler-shows.

About the Milken Educator Awards

The first Milken Educator Awards were presented in 1987. Created by Lowell Milken, the Awards provide public recognition and individual financial rewards of $25,000 to elementary and secondary school teachers, principals and specialists from around the country who are furthering excellence in education. Recipients are heralded in early to mid-career for what they have achieved and for the promise of what they will accomplish. The Milken Family Foundation celebrates more than 40 years of elevating education in America and around the world. Learn more at MFF.org.