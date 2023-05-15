Apply Now: Mayor’s Youth Council for 10th-12th Graders Published 12:28 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

Applications are still being accepted through May 19, 2023, for the Picayune Mayor’s Youth Council. Any community-minded young person interested in learning more about city government and community leadership should apply!

To join the 23/24 Mayor’s Youth Council, students must live in the 39466 zip code, be in 10th to 12th grade in a public or private school, or be of the equivalent age in a homeschool setting. Students must also have a minimum GPA of 2.25. Selected youth will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of programs and activities, which includes addressing issues that affect the youth and community team building, learning about city departments and their functions, working one- on-one with the mayor and other city officials, and seniors have a scholarship opportunity.

The Selection Committee will review the applications and interview qualified applicants. Successful applicants will be notified by July.

Applications are available online at www.picayune.ms.us/1267/mayorsyouthcouncil and the Picayune City Hall Utilities Office.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is a program of the City of Picayune and its Department of Special Projects. For more information, contact Lisa Albritton or Sydney Stubbs at (601)798-9079. You may also send an email to info@picayune.ms.us.