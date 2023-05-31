An Enduring Legacy: Rushing Jewelers to Say Goodbye After 54 Years Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023



It’s almost time to say goodbye to the one and only Rushing Jewelers. Rushing Jewelers has been in business for more than 50 years, and with a heavy heart and mind, Mr. James and Ms. Dianna Rushing decided it was time for retirement.

“Well, it’s…making me happy but sad too because I keep hearing these customers come in and say that they’re going to miss me and it’s [going] to make me want to miss them. After 54 years, I’ve made a lot of good friends..they’re like family…it’s going to be hard to let go”, James said.

For those who may not know, Mr.Rushing and his father opened the business together, the location being on the corner of East Canal and Curran Ave by the First National Bank. The history of the business behind a father-son business is one for the books.

“When we first started out, we had both worked at Gordons. My dad…we both moved over from Gordons and he was working at Space Flight Plaza in Picayune and I was working in Houma. We both quit and opened the business. At first, it wouldn’t support both of us, so he kept the business and I went to school and learned how to watch repair. I came back and we ran it together until he passed away. We started selling out real low-price jewelry and some of our custom jewelry was $1…And we slowly built up over the years and we were in the old part of town and…everyone would come to town on Saturdays. Now, we moved here and it’s…the town has grown. We carry better, higher price merchandise now”

The Rushings can be described as hard-working people who will be leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy. Once Mr. and Mrs. Rushing took over the business, James described it as a “partnership, like marriage, a good partnership”.

Mr. Rushing, explained that running a business “runs you. You can’t leave when you want to; when you don’t feel good, you still have to come to work”.

Mrs. Rushing was in charge of bookkeeping, while Mr. Rushing was in charge of repairs for the jewelry. While he is sad to let the business go, he cherishes all the good memories he’s had and the encounters with his customers. Running a business surely isn’t easy, but with being open for more than 50 years, Mr. Rushing looks at his customers as the family he’s watched grow.

Just because Rushing Jewelers is closing, doesn’t mean that the lovely couple won’t see everyone around.”It’s going to be hard on me…I’ll still be in Picayune and may catch them in Walmart”, Mr.Rushing said. His plans for retirement will be to enjoy the rest of his life traveling and relaxing with his wife. After working almost every day of the week for as long as he has, it is a well-earned vacation!