All Are Welcome at Poplarville’s Blueberry Jubilee: 5-K Race, Baby Crawl & More! Published 10:28 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By: Tammy Krutzfeldt

Poplarville is sending a welcome as they prepare for the annual Blueberry Jubilee on June 10th.

There will be arts and crafts, entertainment, activities and games for kids, and lots of food.

There is something for everyone at the Jubilee. The biggest news this year is that the Jubilee will move to Main Street this year. The first

Jubilee was held on the courthouse lawn with a handful of vendors. It has since expanded by

leaps and bounds to Julia Street. In an effort to incorporate the Town Green, the Jubilee will

move over to Main Street and its side streets. Blueberry Jubilee visitors have a lot to see and do. Start your Jubilee day with blueberry

pancakes. Pancakes will be served at Pearl River Drug Store’s old-fashioned soda fountain

beginning at 7:00.

The hottest race begins at 7:30 with the Blueberry 5-K race followed by a 1-mile Fun Run for the

kids. The 5-K will wind its way through the quaint neighborhoods of downtown Poplarville on its

slightly hilly course.

Bring your canine pal with you. The Puppy Pageant will be held on the Town Green stage at

9:00. Registration begins at 8:00. The Baby Crawl lets some of our youngest Jubilee goers show off their new skills. The first race

will begin at 10:30. Registration is prior to the race. Enter your young one or come watch who

will hold the 2023 crawling title.

Poplarville is the home of the oldest storytelling group in the country. Storytellers will be telling

tales in the Pearl River County Supervisor’s building next to the courthouse beginning at 8:00.

Enjoy and laugh along with the many outrageous stories from the group.

Arts and crafts vendors will begin selling at 8:00. Shoppers will have a choice of different

products created by our vendors. There will be wood or iron products, plants, jewelry, leather

goods, and so much more.

Don’t forget about the antique car show. There are so many beautiful antique cars on display.

Come see your favorite.

Blueberry products including fresh berries, bushes, and food will be sold on the Pearl River County

Courthouse lawn. Come early. When you need to take a break you can take a wagon ride over to visit the Thad Cochran

Southern Horticultural Laboratory to see the increases made in the Blueberry growth industry.

While on the tour you can see the Mississippi State ornamental gardens.

There will be live entertainment all day on the Main Stage and on our courthouse stage.

● Twin Forks String Band at

● B Street Benny at

● And many other local talents

Come join us at the Blueberry Jubilee in downtown Poplarville. The festival runs from 7:00 –

4:00 on Saturday, June 10th.