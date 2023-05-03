After Two Decades, Groundwork Struck for Picayune Police Complex Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Groundwork has been struck for one of the most anticipated projects in Picayune. On Wednesday, May 3 The City of Picayune led by Mayor Jim Luke and Police Chief Joe Quave and his department, introduced the groundbreaking for the Picayune Police Department and Justice Complex. Located at Highland Parkway and Wildwood Drive.

Basic Information

Here’s the ‘need to know’ about the complex. The complex is budgeted for 7 million. the Complex will house a courtroom along with all department units including the lobby, an investigation room, a records office, a parking lot, restrooms, and more. The current police station will still be in use after the Complex is built. it was used as a substation for citizen needs.

Ground Breaking

It’s been over two decades since the first discussion of a new police complex was had, and now those talks are coming into play. Mayor Luke said to his audience, “This is a very important project to the community.” Along with giving thanks to the community for the support in recent projects and improved development across the city.

“Selfishly this is an awesome time to be a Police Chief, I love this town, I love the people here but even more than that I love those women and men that wear that uniform, and it makes my heart happy knowing that they will have a safe place to work in, too there needs and its something they can be proud of. They work hard, day in and day out.”

Chief Quave thanked the council for its hard work, “You don’t make progress by sitting still, and this staff certainly has not sat still.”

The Item will keep a update and reports on the construction of the Complex until its grand opening.