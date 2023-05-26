A stack of players crowned for 2023 All-District team Published 2:36 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Four players from Pearl River Central and Picayune Memorial High made the 2023 7-5A All-District Team, with Maroon Tide’s junior Kyler King crowned as District Player of the Year.

King led the Maroon Tide in runs (30), hits (32), and stolen bases (15) with a 0.512 batting percentage. The remaining three stars for Picayune were, juniors Brady Robertson (LHP, O), Morgan Craft (INF, C, RHP), Landon Watts (Catcher), and Tanner Busby (RHP, OF). The Maroon Tide baseball team are 2023 district champs and reached the Elite 8 of the 2023 5A State championships with a 17-15 overall record.

For the Blues Devils, there’s senior Caleb Dyess (RF, RHP) his brother, junior Conner Dyess (2B), junior Jacob Johnson (3B), and junior Chris Hart (OF). Pearl River Central finished their season 22-12 and reached the second round of the playoffs.