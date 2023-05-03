3 Students from HCA Win Gold at Track and Field Meet Published 9:42 am Friday, May 12, 2023

The MSAIS Track and Field Championships was hosted in Jackson Mississippi on May 5, 2023. Three athletes from Heritage Christian Academy (Picayune MS.) received gold in their respective events. Tenth grader Isabella Bailey, Emma Heath, and Dallas Stricker took gold.

Stricker, fighting through a leg injury placed first in pole vault. she cleared 10 feet. Stricker also finished 2nd in the 1600m and 3rd in the 3200m race.

Heath finished first in the pole vault clearing 8 feet.

Bailey placed first in 3 events. She won the high jump (5 ft), 1600m (6:14.04), and the 800m (2:46.71).

Unlike the first two athletes, this was Bailey’s first year as a runner. To sum up her first year competing she said she was proud of herself.

“I think I did well for my first year,” she stated.

She credited her success and the team’s success to coach John Stricker.

“He always pushes us and we practice a lot and it really paid off in the end.”

Other HCA athletes placed in the top 4 at state. Tenth grader Braelyn Spell finished 4th in the 3200m race, and the 4x800m relay team finished 5th.