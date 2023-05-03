3 Mississippi Attractions Named to Best of USA Travel List Published 12:12 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Travel Lemming, an online guide with 10 million readers, names 3 Mississippi attractions on its list of 150 best things to do in the USA this summer. Pirate Day in the Bay shines at #27, Mississippi Book Festival ranks at #49, and Brent’s Drugs follows at #119.

Denver (May 16, 2023) – 3 Mississippi attractions have been named among the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by Travel Lemming. The annual list aims to help Americans discover unique attractions around the country and emphasizes human-curated recommendations over AI chatbots.

A diverse array of attractions made the article’s Top 10 designation, including a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado, a Bavarian Village in Washington, and the world’s largest musical instrument in Virginia.

Coming in at #27, the article says that Pirate Day in the Bay is hosted May 19-20 in the “laid-back town of Bay St. Louis”. It calls the festival the perfect opportunity to “dress up like a pirate, hunt for treasure, and enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere.”

Travel Lemming Writer Elizabeth Demolat commented, “Bay St. Louis knows how to have a good time all year long, but the town is especially worth visiting during Pirate Day in the Bay. Once you’ve experienced Pirate Day in the Bay, you’ll block off your calendar to come back every year.”

Meanwhile, the article says that the Mississippi Book Festival is “an incredible event for anyone who loves literature.” Citing its August 19th event date, the article says that visitors can meet authors, participate in panel discussions, and network with thousands of other attendees.

The top ten entries on Travel Lemming’s list are:

The Wild Animal Sanctuary (Keenesburg, Colorado) – an open air sanctuary home to rescued animals, including 39 tigers once owned by Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and 9 lions airlifted from Ukraine. Leavenworth (Washington) – a Bavarian-themed town offering a taste of Germany in the Cascade Mountains. Valley of Fire State Park (Nevada) – a 46,000 acre crimson oasis of desert outcroppings, petroglyphs, and petrified forests. Pilsen (Chicago, Illinois) – a culturally-rich Latino neighborhood featuring vibrant art, music, and mouthwatering food. Luray Caverns (Virginia) – a 400 million-year-old network of caverns, home to the biggest musical instrument in the world. Sensorio (Paso Robles, California) – a whimsical lightshow installation featuring 100,000 stemmed spheres. New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning (Readington, New Jersey) – a festival featuring 100 colorful hot air balloons from July 28-30. Brewery Hopping (Asheville, North Carolina) – an everyday activity available in America’s “Beer City.” Dead Horse Point State Park (Utah) – an overlooked state park featuring 16.6 miles of singletrack mountain biking trails. Olympia (Washington) – an underrated state capital home to a vibrant artistic community and nearby natural attractions.

The full list of 150 best things to do can be found at: https://travellemming.com/ best-things-to-do-in-usa-2023/ .

Coming in at #119, the article notes that “Brent’s Drugs opened as a pharmacy and soda fountain in Jackson’s Fondren neighborhood in 1946”. It cites that the establishment is one of the best places to get a classic soda fountain treat in the South.

Each year, Travel Lemming’s team of two dozen writers and editors handpicks the list, with the goal of highlighting the USA’s many hidden gems.

Abigail Bliss, Editor at Travel Lemming commented: “Many believe that international travel is key to experiencing different cuisines, art, history, and ways of life. But each region of the US emanates a unique culture and is rich in new experiences—which are often more economical and easily accessible.”

“These activities are based on expert travelers’ first-hand human experiences. AI-generated suggestions can’t replace the authentic advice of locals who have eaten at these restaurants, felt the energy of these festivals, and seen America’s magnificence.”

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers. It publishes guides written by local and expert travelers who have first-hand experience in destinations across the United States and the world.