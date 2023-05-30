2023 Pearl River County Library Summer Reading Program Published 10:08 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Summer is here, and so is the 2023 Pearl River County System Summer Reading Program.

Both Crosby Memorial Library and the Poplarville Public Library will host interactive reading programs for kids ages 3-12. Sign-ups have already begun with the programs beginning on Tuesday, June, 6 and running every Tuesday until Friday, July 11. Sign up using this link or scan the QR code.

Below are the activity days and times:

Poplarville Public Library

10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Ages 3-12 years old

Crosby Memorial Library



2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Ages 6-12 years old

June 6th- Jerry Jenkins “Let’s Meet at the River” an interactive play and discussion about traditional African Drums.

June 13th- Robin Veerkamp “Nature Sketching” Learn to draw what you see and being making a nature journal.

June 20th-Donna Porter “Planting Seeds of Kindness” Learn all about being kind to others and plant your own sunflowers.

June 27th–Science on the Geaux- Join in for a day of hands-on science fun.

July 4th CLOSED

July 11TH – Mississippi Snowball Fight – Water gun and splash ball fight on the grounds. Grab your favorite water guns and splash on into the fun with the Pearl River County Library System.

Note: Activity day on Tuesday, July 11th, and Story Time on July 14th will include a water fight on the grounds, and be sure to dress for the weather as it will be outside. Please be sure children wear play clothes and shoes. Children are encouraged to bring their own water guns or blasters. Parents are encouraged to bring a chair, blanket, or towel to sit on. Please no water balloons. Come early to collect any reading prizes earned before the program.

For more information call 601-798-5081.