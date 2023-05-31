Tumble and Tie

Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Heaven Mullen

Color and flip; Cheer Authority Athletics is having a tie-dye and tumble day camp!

For the kiddos who want to participate in tie-dye fun, tumble games, and other fun activities, the Cheer Athletics will be having this event on two days; Friday, June 9, 2023, and Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Both days will be held from 9 am-12 pm. If you want to register your kid in the day camp for either month or for more events being held, go to www.cheerauthroityathletics.com.

