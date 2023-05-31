Published 10:57 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Heaven Mullen

Thanks to the sponsors Advanced Eyecare and McDonald Funeral Home and Advise Well, the 25th annual Senior Citizen Fair and Expo is a geaux!

This event will take place June 3, 2023, from 8 am-12 pm at the Picayune Memorial High School Gym. There will be information available to help those function better from day to day, demonstrations, samples, entertainment and prizes, and gift bags!

For those who want to rent a booth, call (601) 798-4835 for more information. Let’s thank WRJW Radio and Southern Senior Magazine for the event!

