Be There to See Ms. Belle at the Extreme Mustang Makeover! Published 10:06 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Extreme Mustang Makeover is on! Thanks to The Horse Guru, Micheal Gascon for building this beauty back up, Ms. Belle will be available to go to her forever home at the Extreme Mustang Makeover event in Franklin, TN. The event will take place at the Williamson County Age Expo Park June 22-24th, 2023. Ms. Belle will be available on June 24th for anyone interested.

The Extreme Mustang Makeover allows trainers to showcase their trust abilities with a wild horse in just 100 days. There will be three classes to watch; handling and conditioning, trail, and maneuvers. Total points will determine who will be crowned the EMM Champion!

For more information about Ms. Belle, bidding, tickets, or more, you can go to https://mustangheritagefoundation.org/event/emm-tn/.