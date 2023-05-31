From Poplarville to the Saints Cheer Krewe: Meet Alan Holliday Published 9:49 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Calling all Saints fans! With the season right around the corner, let’s give a huge shout-out to the newest member of the Cheer Krewe; Poplarville’s very own Alan Holliday!

By: New Orleans Saints Sports Information

Alan is extremely excited for his first season as a New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe member!

Before trying out for the Saints Cheer Krewe, he was a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College cheer team in Wiggins, MS for one year. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College was his first exposure to the cheer world, where he went from no experience to competing on a collegiate level. This sparked a lifelong attraction to cheer that has kept him coming back to cheer gyms over the years and staying in touch with former teammates. One of which helped persuade him to try out for the New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe.

Prior to being exposed to the cheer atmosphere he played multiple sports in high school at Poplarville High including, soccer, football, and cross country. While maintaining an athletic lifestyle, Alan began working in partnership with members of his family in their family construction company. Once he graduated school, he continued to work in construction with his family to this day, developing infrastructure all over the southern states, including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.