CDC Collects Donations For The NCADV
Published 4:12 pm Friday, May 19, 2023
by Chloee Swilley Poplarville School District
From May 15 through May 18, the Poplarville Career Development Center (CDC) student organizations are holding a drive to collect old cell phones for donation to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV). Phones and other electronics collected will be mailed to the coalition to be refurbished and sold by Cellular Recycler. A portion of the sales will be donated back to the NCADV, and many of the refurbished phones are given to women in shelters as well. This project not only helps women in crisis but also decreases electronic waste.
What electronics are accepted for recycling?
- Any cell phone in any condition and their accessories
- Laptops
- Mp3 Players
- Digital Cameras
- Video Game Systems
- Chargers, accessories, cords, GPS systems, phone cases, etc. (recycled only, no value granted)
Used phones and other small electronics may be dropped off at the high school office or the lower elementary office.
For more information, please click on the links provided below.
Donation drive sponsored by DECA, FCCLA, HOSA, NTHS, FFA, and EdRising.