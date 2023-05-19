CDC Collects Donations For The NCADV Published 4:12 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

From May 15 through May 18, the Poplarville Career Development Center (CDC) student organizations are holding a drive to collect old cell phones for donation to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV). Phones and other electronics collected will be mailed to the coalition to be refurbished and sold by Cellular Recycler. A portion of the sales will be donated back to the NCADV, and many of the refurbished phones are given to women in shelters as well. This project not only helps women in crisis but also decreases electronic waste.