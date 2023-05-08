Events and More Venue
Published 3:10 pm Monday, May 8, 2023
The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Events and More Venue.
Business Description:
This amazing venue is now open and ready to host all your upcoming events! Looking for the perfect place to hold your next event? With enough space to accommodate up to 300 people, this venue is perfect for anything and everything you have planned. Whether you are planning comedy shows, holiday events, weddings, dinner shows or any other kind of event, this is the place for you! They will be having a Meet & Greet on Thursday, May 11th from 5 – 8 PM to tour their facility! Ribbon Cutting at 5 PM. So what are you waiting for? Contact Events and More Venue today or visit them at their Meet & Greet.