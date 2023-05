One Day to Make a Difference: Village Strong Community Outreach Published 11:23 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Village Strong Community Outreach Program is hosting a food giveaway at Leola-Jordan Park

in Picayune, MS. on May 7, 2023, starting at 4 p.m.

About Village Strong

Directed by Wanda Worley, Village Strong is a nonprofit organization that works with giving children more activities and opportunities in life and teaches new life skills

and helps lead them down the right path.