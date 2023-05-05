Booking Summary from May 7 Published 10:57 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Lucas Pittman, 42, 40 Blackwell Rd, Picayune, MS 39455. On charges of operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, drugs, or substance and driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license.

Andrew Singley, 29, 801 Roussell St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of profanity/drunkenness in a public place and DUI,First Offense.

05/08/2023 Booking Summary

Paul Comeaux, 57, 122 Teddy Ln, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of Controlled Substance: Illegal Possession and profanity/drunkenness in a public place.

Alonzo Graham, 49, 1105 Brookdale Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance-sell, transfer, distribute, possess with intent to sell.

05/09/2023 Booking Summary

Derek Jarreell, 41, 11 Fritz Whitefield Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance violation.

Loretta Lossett, 56, 74A Eaves Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, drugs, or substance.

Patrick McCawley, 52, 1514 Section Line Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling house.

Ellis Mitchell, 60, 10 McCawley Ln, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of taking away a motor vehicle.

05/10/2023 Booking Summary

Leamus Haralson, 39, 214 South Haugh St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, drugs, or substance and no insurance.

Christopher Perkins, 47, 100 Kendra Ln, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of sexual battery.

Maurice Perkins, 48, 802 Neal Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of murder

Christina Smith, 40, 3360 Jackson Landing Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of a foreign warrant.

05/11/2023 Booking Summary

Salina Craft, 44, 40 Checker Mitchell Rd, Picayune, MS 39466, On charges of controlled substance possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violations.

Rebecca Genovese, 1801 Hwy 11 Lot 74, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of profanity/drunkenness in a public place and contempt of court.

James Lavigne, 48, 126 Donald Penton Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of computer identity theft or attempt to obtain identity.

Gerald Timmons, 57, 63 B Hartman Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of probation violation.

05/12/2023 Booking Summary

Christopher Cormier, 34, 95 Pea Ridge Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance violation, careless driving, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Bobbi Douglas, 46, 107 Jasmine Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of contempt of court.

Don Douglas, 66, 107 Jasmine Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of contempt of court.

Hope Douglas, 24, 108 Jasmine Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and simple assault domestic violence.

Sara Edwards, 39, 23080 Oak St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of contempt of court.

Treyvon Magee, 24, 1005 E. Sycamore Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance possession of paraphernalia.

Anthony Mitchell, 40, 204 South Gray Ave, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of simple assault domestic violence.

Nathan Nix, 20, 1715 Hwy 11 South, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance possession of paraphernalia.

Selena Rodriguez, 25, 11 Maroon Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance possession of paraphernalia.

Nicholas White, 34, 107 Jasmine Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance possession of paraphernalia

05/13/2023 Booking Summary

Taylor Easterling, 21, 130 Lilac Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of contempt of court–supreme court.

Robin Johnston, 59, 68 Bustar Stockstill Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of profanity/drunkenness and foreign warrant.

Victoria Pope, 41, 2421 E Canal St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of trespass after notice.

05/14/2023 Booking Summary

Kayle Jerrod, 37, 601 Jarrell St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of contempt of court.

Jalen Bolton, 22, 1421 Formby Davis Av, Picayune, MS 34966. On charges of controlled substance violations and contributing to the neglect of a child.

05/16/2023 Booking Summary

Tawnya Anderson, 49, 14409 Hwy 613, Picayune, MS 34966. On charges of a foreign warrant.

Hailey Glasscock, 33, Homeless. On charges of Burglary.

Lategra McMillan, 34, 1223 Kingsway Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of a foreign warrant.

Victoria Pope, 41, 2421 E Canal St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of contempt of court.

05/17/2023 Booking Summary

Rachel Catanese, 39, 106 Christopher St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Charles Marshall, 51, 22 Dickerson Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of contempt of court, controlled substance possession of paraphernalia, profanity/drunkenness in a public place and disorderly conduct.

Gilbert Robinson, 37, 17 Riverside Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance possession of paraphernalia, foreign warrant and contempt of court.

Rachel Sanderson, 34, 90 Two Hollows Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of foreign warrant.

Mason Smith, 18, 27 Althea Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. Controlled substance violation, Tobacco offenses and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Alecia Stockstill, 54, 1600 6th Ave, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of contempt of court.

Larry Tate, 29, 23080 Road 262, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of contempt of court.

Horatio Walton, 50, 110 Jasmine Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of touching a child for lustful purposes by a person over 18, child under the age of 16.

Christopher West, 36, 106 Christopher St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance possession of paraphernalia.

Avery Williams, 24, 159 Rock Ranch Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of simple domestic violence.

05/18/2023 Booking Summary

Joel Robin, 60, 174 Richardson Ozana Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of simple assault.

05/19/2023 Booking Summary

Nathan Aldridge, 47, 209 Joe Smith Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of driving with a suspended license

Ryan Bowman, 33, 245 Beaverwood Rd, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance possession, felon carrying a concealed weapon, motor vehicle violation-no license, no insurance, careless driving, expired tag and controlled substance illegal possession.

Kem Brisco, 48, 1801 US 11 Lot 66, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance possession of marijuana.

Rumeal Foster, 33, 2301 Morris St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of felon carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated assault.

Gregory Lang, 38, 134 Margraret St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of contempt of court.

Jason Ryals, 45, 107 Willow St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of profanity/drunkenness in a public place.

Renaldo Taylor, 47, 201 Clark St, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of aggravated assault.

Stephanie Watkins, 35, 824 Herrin Dr, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of failure to maintain liability insurance and controlled substance possession of marijuana.

05/20/2023 Booking Summary

Mark Mascaro, 26, 1135 Parkwood Circle, Picayune, MS 39466. On charges of controlled substance violation and felon carrying a concealed weapon.