Yoga on the Pavilion Published 12:38 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Jim Sones is coming back for yoga on Pinecote Pavilion! This Saturday, he will be instructing a yoga class from 10:00-11:30 a.m. and we’d love to have you there! Cost to attend is $2 for members and $6 for non-members. To reserve your spot, call us at 601-799-2311. Please bring your yoga mat and arrive ten minutes early.